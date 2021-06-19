Previous
Sydney Harbour Bridge by julianneovie
Photo 1398

Sydney Harbour Bridge

Been taking photos of this bridge too many times. But still can enjoy the beauty. The light somehow looks different on my phone tonight, I quite like how it's brighter than usual.
19th June 2021

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
