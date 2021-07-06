Previous
Burned pebbles by julianneovie
Burned pebbles

Found some lava stones and pebble at Collaroy beach near Long Reef Beach. They look fresh, landslide, back burn? Not sure what was happening but I don't feel very safe walking here, so quickly walk back.
Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
