Photo 1409
Flower bud
Been experimenting with vegies scraps. This one is Gai Choy. I chop the end of my vegetable and just let it sit in the water. Some grow leaves within a week to two weeks. But this one going to flower soon, I can't wait!
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
Tags
flower
,
vegetable
,
gai choy
