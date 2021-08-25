Previous
Next
Flower bud by julianneovie
Photo 1409

Flower bud

Been experimenting with vegies scraps. This one is Gai Choy. I chop the end of my vegetable and just let it sit in the water. Some grow leaves within a week to two weeks. But this one going to flower soon, I can't wait!
25th August 2021 25th Aug 21

Julianne Ovie

@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
386% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise