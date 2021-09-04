Sign up
Photo 1411
Lenten rose
It's spring now. I should get out more often for a walk and hunt for beautiful flowers to photograph. Got my second jab today. I feel safer getting out. I rarely step out of the door during lockdown.
4th September 2021
4th Sep 21
0
0
Julianne Ovie
@julianneovie
I was born in Borneo, Indonesia. Now reside permanently in Sydney, Australia. I love travelling, people watching, dancing, free diving, anything from adrenaline to art....
flower
lenten rose
