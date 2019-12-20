Previous
Next
Day 2 of the Gifts! by julie
Photo 2879

Day 2 of the Gifts!

Oh my goodness I did not expect all these gifts!
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
788% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise