Photo 2988
Happy 50th to my Husband
I started dating him when he was 16 and I was 14.
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
2
0
Julie Ryan
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
2988
photos
20
followers
34
following
2981
2982
2983
2984
2985
2986
2987
2988
Views 4
4
Comments 2
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-S767VL
Taken
25th April 2020 6:57pm
Privacy
Judith Johnson
And he's still only five! Well done you and the cake looks delicious. Happy birthday and hope he had a very happy day!
April 26th, 2020
Julie Ryan
@busylady
One candle for each decade!
April 26th, 2020
