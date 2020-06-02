Previous
Morning by julie
Photo 3026

Morning

My husband now eats an orange every morning. So I was cutting one up at 6:00 and the lights still dim. I thought it looked nice on this lighting.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
829% complete

