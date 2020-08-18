Sign up
Photo 3101
Really Dry Grass
We have not had any rain for a while. No mowing the grass ever and all my perennials are drying up. I just can't water everything every night.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
0
0
Julie Ryan
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Views
1
365
SM-S767VL
Taken
18th August 2020 2:22pm
