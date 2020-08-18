Previous
Really Dry Grass by julie
Photo 3101

Really Dry Grass

We have not had any rain for a while. No mowing the grass ever and all my perennials are drying up. I just can't water everything every night.
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Julie Ryan

