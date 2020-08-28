Previous
"Give it Time" by julie
Photo 3113

"Give it Time"

I have been learning Spanish with my daughter for a few months. It has been fun and a lot of work. Here is one of the phrases I learned that I really like. This is a photo a posted a few days ago.
Julie Ryan

I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
