Photo 3113
"Give it Time"
I have been learning Spanish with my daughter for a few months. It has been fun and a lot of work. Here is one of the phrases I learned that I really like. This is a photo a posted a few days ago.
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
Julie Ryan
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
