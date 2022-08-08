Previous
A Drawing from my Compassion Child by julie
Photo 3629

A Drawing from my Compassion Child

I really liked the cat of course!

My Compassion child is a child a sponsor the Compassion International and you can write and receive letters and pictures from your child and have a relationship with them.
Julie Ryan

I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
