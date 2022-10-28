Previous
Huge Leaf by julie
Photo 3679

Huge Leaf

I asked my husband to take this picture of me. There are huge leaves like this laying everywhere in my yard. I find them fascinating.
28th October 2022 28th Oct 22

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Photo Details

GaryW
That is so huge! It is an Oak leaf?
October 29th, 2022  
