Previous
Fall Leaf? by julie
Photo 3886

Fall Leaf?

The leaves are not changing yet but I did find one on the ground that wanted to be early.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1064% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Lovely. Preparing you for what is to come.
August 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise