Making a Racket!
Making a Racket!

I went outside to see what all the noise was. It was this little squirrel! Maybe calling it's Mama.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
