My Buddy by julie
Photo 3908

My Buddy

Google Photos made this for me today. I babysat him from birth to 4 years. He's 6 now. We are going to his birthday party today. He was a blessing. We miss him but glad he was a part of our daily lives for a time.
10th September 2023 10th Sep 23

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1070% complete

