Rainbow Color Game by julie
Rainbow Color Game

As the music plays, they run around the crayons. I stop the music and say a color. They all find a crayon that color. They liked the game!

We learned about Noah's Ark so this was a game about colors because of the Rainbow.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Julie Ryan

Susan Wakely ace
This certainly looks fun.
September 28th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Fun, happy image
September 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous fun image
September 28th, 2023  
