Previous
Photo 3926
Rainbow Color Game
As the music plays, they run around the crayons. I stop the music and say a color. They all find a crayon that color. They liked the game!
We learned about Noah's Ark so this was a game about colors because of the Rainbow.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
Julie Ryan
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
3926
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
27th September 2023 8:03pm
Susan Wakely
ace
This certainly looks fun.
September 28th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Fun, happy image
September 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous fun image
September 28th, 2023
