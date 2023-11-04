Sign up
Previous
Photo 3963
Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes
A friend of mine. I thought she looked pretty
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
2
0
Julie Ryan
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
3963
photos
25
followers
43
following
1085% complete
3956
3957
3958
3959
3960
3961
3962
3963
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
4th November 2023 10:40am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Susan Wakely
ace
Great idea and she is pretty.
November 4th, 2023
Lesley
ace
She does, and what a lovely thing to do
November 4th, 2023
