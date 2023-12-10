Previous
Coloring Together by julie
Photo 3981

Coloring Together

The boys brought antlers to class for some reason? Anyway they seemed to enjoy working on this together instead of everyone having their own paper.
10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1090% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
They look like they're having fun. Love the heart...
December 10th, 2023  
Lesley ace
How lovely. I wish we could all be like that.
December 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely to see them working well together
December 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise