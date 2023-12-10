Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3981
Coloring Together
The boys brought antlers to class for some reason? Anyway they seemed to enjoy working on this together instead of everyone having their own paper.
10th December 2023
10th Dec 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Ryan
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
3981
photos
21
followers
41
following
1090% complete
View this month »
3974
3975
3976
3977
3978
3979
3980
3981
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
10th December 2023 11:37am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
They look like they're having fun. Love the heart...
December 10th, 2023
Lesley
ace
How lovely. I wish we could all be like that.
December 10th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely to see them working well together
December 10th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close