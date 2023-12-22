Previous
Sunflower Pen by julie
Photo 3992

Sunflower Pen

I got to play with my great niece and had a wonderful time. She remembered my name and let me hug her and we played for over an hour. Very nice time.
22nd December 2023 22nd Dec 23

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1093% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
A lovely shot of the precious moments you shared.
December 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise