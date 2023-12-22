Sign up
Photo 3992
Sunflower Pen
I got to play with my great niece and had a wonderful time. She remembered my name and let me hug her and we played for over an hour. Very nice time.
22nd December 2023
22nd Dec 23
Julie Ryan
@julie
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
22nd December 2023 9:48am
Diana
A lovely shot of the precious moments you shared.
