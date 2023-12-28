Previous
Crocheting by julie
Crocheting

She's making an Afghan for my nephew, he requested it. She gave him one for his wedding, and they asked for another, which they will pay for. She is trying to finish up before she leaves and goes back home. She's here til Saturday morning.
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Julie Ryan

@julie
Diana ace
Such a wonderful piece, a real work of art and fabulous colour.
December 29th, 2023  
Barb ace
Beautiful afghan!
December 29th, 2023  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
What a great talent to have. Me likey!
December 29th, 2023  
