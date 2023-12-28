Sign up
Previous
Photo 3997
Crocheting
She's making an Afghan for my nephew, he requested it. She gave him one for his wedding, and they asked for another, which they will pay for. She is trying to finish up before she leaves and goes back home. She's here til Saturday morning.
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
3
2
Julie Ryan
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
3997
photos
20
followers
39
following
1095% complete
View this month »
3990
3991
3992
3993
3994
3995
3996
3997
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
28th December 2023 8:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful piece, a real work of art and fabulous colour.
December 29th, 2023
Barb
ace
Beautiful afghan!
December 29th, 2023
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
What a great talent to have. Me likey!
December 29th, 2023
