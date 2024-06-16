Sign up
Previous
Photo 4124
Seen off a Country Road
This is mile from where I live. I went to a yard sale on this road. It was a gorgeous day and So got out on this road and the birds were chirping and not a soul around but me.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
1
1
Julie Ryan
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
4124
photos
24
followers
38
following
1129% complete
View this month »
4117
4118
4119
4120
4121
4122
4123
4124
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
15th June 2024 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mark St Clair
ace
The best place to be! Love your capture
June 16th, 2024
