Photo 4140
Black Eyed Susan's
At my sister's house. I stopped in for a little visit and saw these in her yard
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
2
1
Julie Ryan
ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
4140
photos
27
followers
39
following
1134% complete
4140
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
7th July 2024 4:51pm
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and light, such a pretty flowers.
July 8th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely.
July 8th, 2024
