More Bags for the Nursing Home by julie
More Bags for the Nursing Home

The bottom two pictures are the front and back. I'm using scrap yarn so it's two different colors.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Julie Ryan

I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Jessica Eby ace
That's cool though, now it's reversible for two different looks! Also, the sunflower one is really cool!
July 29th, 2024  
