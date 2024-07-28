Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4160
More Bags for the Nursing Home
The bottom two pictures are the front and back. I'm using scrap yarn so it's two different colors.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Ryan
ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
4160
photos
27
followers
39
following
1139% complete
View this month »
4153
4154
4155
4156
4157
4158
4159
4160
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
28th July 2024 7:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jessica Eby
ace
That's cool though, now it's reversible for two different looks! Also, the sunflower one is really cool!
July 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close