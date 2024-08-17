Previous
New Box by julie
Photo 4179

New Box

I got a package today, and she immediately jumped in even before I got all my stuff out of it. Then she took a nap.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1144% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Heather ace
So sweet! Cats just love boxes! What's her name, Julie! Fav
August 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise