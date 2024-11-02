Previous
My Friend Painting by julie
Photo 4234

My Friend Painting

It turned out very nicely!
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1160% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Very nice.
November 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise