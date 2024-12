At the dentist office

I was at the dentist and this Mom was with her son and she told him he needs a haircut. He said "not right now." (Obviously they were at the dentist office.) She said you look like a bum. He never looked up from his phone or seemed to hear her. I also was there with my adult son and I also think he needs a haircut. But I would not say what she did. But anyway, just felt like I'm not alone.