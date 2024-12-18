Previous
Parachute Fun! by julie
Photo 4253

Parachute Fun!

It was our Christmas Party night and my class was allowed to stay out with the big kids. So I had the night off to watch and take pictures.
18th December 2024 18th Dec 24

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1165% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact