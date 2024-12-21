Previous
Showing Off Her Socks by julie
Photo 4254

Showing Off Her Socks

She knitted them
21st December 2024 21st Dec 24

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1165% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
They are great! :-)
December 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such beautiful festive socks!
December 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact