Photo 4254
Showing Off Her Socks
She knitted them
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
2
1
Julie Ryan
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Barb
They are great! :-)
December 22nd, 2024
Diana
Such beautiful festive socks!
December 22nd, 2024
