Previous
Decluttering by julie
Photo 4262

Decluttering

I was cleaning out this junk drawer, then look what I found!
1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1167% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Cheeky cat.
January 1st, 2025  
Barb ace
Lol
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact