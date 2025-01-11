Previous
Disappointing Gift by julie
Someone brought their granddaughter to our Ladies After Christmas - Christmas Party. For the gift exchange we were supposed to bring a practical gift that cost around $2. She opened the large gift excitedly and found this. It was funny!
Barb ace
She looks as though she was a good sport about it! Sweet smile!
January 12th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Funny!
January 12th, 2025  
