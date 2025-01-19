Previous
Sunday School by julie
Photo 4267

Sunday School

I can help!

We learned about how Aaron and Hur held Moses's arms up during a battle because they were tired. As long as he held up the staff, the Israelites were winning. We he put his arms down, they began to lose.
19th January 2025 19th Jan 25

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Photo Details

