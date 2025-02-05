Previous
Hearts for Hospice by julie
Hearts for Hospice

Our school kids are decorating Hearts for Hospice. This one caught my eye because of the nice Bible Verse. And nicely decorated with scraps of paper.
5th February 2025 5th Feb 25

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
gloria jones
Beautiful.
February 5th, 2025  
Lesley
Very sweet
February 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
Sweet.
February 5th, 2025  
