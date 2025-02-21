Previous
Playing in the Snow by julie
Playing in the Snow

There were several squirrels playing around in the snow. I did take it through the window.
Julie Ryan

I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
