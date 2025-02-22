Previous
Life is a Bowl of Cherries by julie
Photo 4283

Life is a Bowl of Cherries

I've been following Andrea Nelson Art on facebook
22nd February 2025 22nd Feb 25

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Dorothy ace
Very nice, did you do this?
February 23rd, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
@illinilass yes I painted it today
February 23rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful capture of your great artwork...love the colors
February 23rd, 2025  
