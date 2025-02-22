Sign up
Previous
Photo 4283
Life is a Bowl of Cherries
I've been following Andrea Nelson Art on facebook
22nd February 2025
22nd Feb 25
3
1
Julie Ryan
ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Dorothy
ace
Very nice, did you do this?
February 23rd, 2025
Julie Ryan
ace
@illinilass
yes I painted it today
February 23rd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful capture of your great artwork...love the colors
February 23rd, 2025
