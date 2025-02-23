Previous
Duck Duck Goose by julie
Photo 4284

Duck Duck Goose

The older girls were helpers. I only had one little preschooler this morning. We focused on trying to help her pay attention to the Bible Story. And she wanted to play Duck Duck Goose.
23rd February 2025 23rd Feb 25

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1173% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jackie Snider
Wonderful activity shot!
February 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact