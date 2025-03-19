Sign up
Photo 4294
I think it's working
Weird picture, I know! I just put these ant traps out today. We'll see how long til these buggers are gone.
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
Julie Ryan
ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
OMG....this is bringing back memories of our travails here. Only my wife and I live here, and we are pretty clean, but every year since we have been in this new condo (3), we have had to put out ant traps. Have not done it yet this year, but was literally talking about this with my wife this past saturday...
March 20th, 2025
