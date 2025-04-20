Previous
Sunday Selfie by julie
Photo 4301

Sunday Selfie

Happy Easter! He is Risen!
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1178% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
He is indeed!
April 20th, 2025  
Barb ace
He is risen, indeed! So thankful.
April 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact