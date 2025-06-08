Previous
Rainy Day ☔ Painting by julie
Rainy Day ☔ Painting

Very bored so I got out the paints and made these bookmarks. I watched a tutorial on Facebook.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Julie Ryan

I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Susan Wakely ace
Very nicely done.
June 8th, 2025  
