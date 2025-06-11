Previous
Tulip Tree by julie
Tulip Tree

11th June 2025 11th Jun 25

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Susan Wakely
Nice shaped leaf.
June 11th, 2025  
GaryW
Pretty leaf!
June 11th, 2025  
gloria jones
Nice pov
June 11th, 2025  
Lesley
That’s a new one for me. Very interesting
June 11th, 2025  
