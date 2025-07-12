Previous
Beaded Bookmarks by julie
Photo 4354

Beaded Bookmarks

I belong to an art group. This was the craft we did today. We meet like 6 times a year.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact