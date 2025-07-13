Sign up
Photo 4355
Baby Leaf
I trimmed my tree of all lower branches, and now I saw this tiny baby leaf. It's so cute.
Julie Ryan
ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
13th July 2025 10:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Barb
ace
God's creation is so amazing! New life!
July 13th, 2025
