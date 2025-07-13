Previous
Baby Leaf by julie
Photo 4355

Baby Leaf

I trimmed my tree of all lower branches, and now I saw this tiny baby leaf. It's so cute.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Barb ace
God's creation is so amazing! New life!
July 13th, 2025  
