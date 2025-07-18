Previous
Blueberry Picking by julie
Blueberry Picking

I went with some ladies from church. I got a nice bucket full for $10. Lovely weather with birds chirping. It was quite peaceful.
Julie Ryan

I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
