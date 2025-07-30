Previous
New Glasses by julie
New Glasses

I haven't had plastic frames for many years! My husband got some and talked me into it. I like them so far!
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Susan Wakely ace
They look really nice Julie.
July 30th, 2025  
