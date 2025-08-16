Previous
Acrylic Pour Painting by julie
Photo 4385

Acrylic Pour Painting

I went to an art group and we did these paintings. I loved mine, thankfully it turned out nice!
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1201% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
So beautiful
August 16th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
August 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact