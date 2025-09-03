Previous
Survivor Sunflower by julie
Photo 4392

Survivor Sunflower

Some animal chewed the stock and this flower fell awhile ago. I thought it would die, but it still bloomed lying on the ground, it's stalk has a bend and the flower head has grown straight up.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1203% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact