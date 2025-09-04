Previous
Watercolor Painting by julie
I did like how it turned out. In mid painting I hated it. There's always a point where you think it looks terrible. Keep going.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
