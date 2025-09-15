Previous
Stickers by julie
Photo 4401

Stickers

I did something for a teacher at my school (part of my job) but she was so happy she wanted me to pick out stickers as a reward.
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1205% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact