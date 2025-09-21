Previous
Kousa Dogwood Tree by julie
Photo 4403

Kousa Dogwood Tree

We took a walk at the cemetery again, it is huge. And I saw this very cool tree. Zoom in and look at those pink pods whatever they are.
21st September 2025 21st Sep 25

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
Shirley ace
So interesting looking hope someone can identify it !
September 21st, 2025  
GaryW
What a beautiful, unique tree!
September 21st, 2025  
