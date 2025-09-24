Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4405
Good bye presents
For our Pastor and his wife. He is retiring. From our Wednesday night kids group. She used to look lead the music for years.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Ryan
ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
4405
photos
25
followers
37
following
1206% complete
View this month »
4398
4399
4400
4401
4402
4403
4404
4405
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
24th September 2025 8:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice smiles
September 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close