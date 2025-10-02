Previous
Me at Work by julie
Photo 4409

Me at Work

Tomorrow is my last day. I'm taking a new job, so I had someone take my picture to remember my time there.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Julie Ryan

@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
