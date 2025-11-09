Previous
Leaves on the Ground by julie
Photo 4425

Leaves on the Ground

9th November 2025 9th Nov 25

Julie Ryan

ace
@julie
I am enjoying this project because it has opened my eyes to the beauty around me and helps me to see everything in a different...
1212% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
November 9th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes and colours.
November 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact